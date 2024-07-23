Theatrical Drama set to reign supreme at UMP Festival

This year’s UMP Festival promises to bring more fire works following appetizing line-up of artists after the inclusion of theatrical drama productions set to captivate audiences at the annually hosted event slated for October 25-28 2024 this year at Cape Maclear in Mangochi.

Spokesperson of the festival, Marie Thom says “Apart from the recent announced music icons who are expected to perform at the event, people should also expect to be entertained with theatrical drama with the highly productions from South African namely; ‘Return of the Ancestors’ and ‘I Wild Hide My Name’ along with the compelling UNIMA Drama & Theatre Department production; ‘ They Call It Afrika’,”.

The Return of the Ancestors directed by Thabo Mabaso and Tumelo Mokoena written by Mike Van Graan was

Produced by Me4u Talented Studios and it features Steve Biko and Neil Aggett, two late South African struggle fighters, returning to witness the impact of their sacrifices in the new South Africa, 30 years into democracy.

Anall-female cast portrays these historical figures, exploring themes of justice, freedom, and societal progress, highlighting the legacy of South Africa’s struggle for freedom.

I Will Hide My Name was directed by Tumelo Mokoena and Thabo Mabaso written by Christine Woolgar, produced by Me4u Talented Studios.

Based on the biblical book of Esther, this play is set during the Persian Empire under Xerxes I and it tells the story of Queen Esther, who risks her life to save her people from the king’s advisor Haman’s plot to annihilate the Jews.

The narrative combines elements of comedy and political thriller, focusing on hidden aspects and subtexts within the story.

They Call It Afrika a UNIMA Drama & Theatre Department Production original script was done by Joe Chimwenje and David Kerr, featuring Hambani Magalasi, Success Masauli, Nyokase Madise, and Mercy Ching’amba, adapted and directed by Thokozani Kapiri.

Executive Producer, set on on the imaginary planet Iziana, alien researchers investigate Afrika’s history from pre-colonial to post colonial times.

The play examines the continent’s abuse and the role of international aid in maintaining economic oppression, raising provocative questions about Afrika’s existential predicament.

Ken Zizwa Limwame, the UMP Festival Director, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that, “We are delighted that drama productions are part of the core offering of our festivals.

“This inclusion not only enriches the cultural tapestry of the UMP Festival but also showcases the incredible talent and creativity within the theatrical arts.

South African Mabaso, along with 10-member ensemble, will be traveling from South Africa to present their critically acclaimed plays,”.

Their performances, along with the outstanding production from UNIMA, are expected to be highlights of the festival, drawing in theater enthusiasts from across the region.

The UMP Festival, is set to feature a diverse array of events celebrating culture, arts, and the creative industries.

With an expected attendance of 10,000 people,the festival will also include fashionshows, sports activities, tourism events, conferences, music performances,philanthropic initiatives, and community engagements such as parades and pop-upevents.