Vuwa embarrassed at DPP rally in  north as supporters shun it

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials in the north were forced to address a handful of supporters at a rally in Mzimba as most supporters shunned it.

DPP national governing member Symon Vuwa Kaunda and other executive members of the party in the north, went ahead to address the rally despite the embarrassing turn out of the members.

Kaunda attributed the low turn-out of its members to the prevailing post-election political crisis which has bred political violence in some pockets of the country.

Two major opposition parties; the Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging the outcome of the presidential election results in the Constitutional Court which has resulted in political violence in some parts of the country especially in central region.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are also organizing anti-Jane Ansah protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson resign from the pollster, saying MEC manipulated the poll results in favour of president Peter Mutharika, a allegation denied by Ansah, MEC, Mutharika and the ruling DPP.

Kaunda, who is also minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development told the few supporters that Mutharika was the rightful winner and the opposition was just wasting time to challenge the results in court.

He encouraged the people to rally behind Mutharika and the DPP saying they have robust development agenda for the nation and the north in particular.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :