Mutharika appoints Gerald Viola as deputy chief executive for NFRA

President Peter Mutharika has appointed former broadcaster Gerald Viola as deputy chief executive officer for the state run grain storage facility, the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA).

Viola served as the second press secretary for Mutharika before he was fired because of his poor relationship with some media houses as he was accused of refusing to invite some private media houses’ journalists for presidential functions coverage.

He briefly worked in the ministry of Information as technical advisor before he was appointed to another lucrative job in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) as number four after the secretary to the cabinet.

In an internal memo to other members of staff which Nyasa Times has seen, NFRA chief executive officer Nasimuko says Viola was appointed to his position from September 2, 2019.

“Please, join me in welcoming our deputy chief to our beautiful agency. Let us do our best to allow him to settle down,” says the memo in part.

However, some Malawians writing in various social media platforms have described the appointment as political appeasement.

Viola vied for a parliamentary seat in Chikhwawa but failed to win the election.

He was briefly arrested during the election vote counting period on allegations that he was involved in vote rigging and result manipulation in Chikhwawa, an allegation which was not proved and the police released him unconditionally.

