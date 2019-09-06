Mutharika mourns Mugabe death: ‘His vision for a free Africa will forever be grateful’

President Peter Mutharika has mourned the death of Zimbabwe former president Robert Mugabe, describing him as a gallant fighter against colonialism and neo-colonialism.

Sending condolence message to president Emmerson Mnangagwa through the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mutharika says Mugabe will forever be a beacon of hope and an inspiration to the African continent.

“His vision for a free Africa will forever be grateful for his dedication and commitment to issues affecting the continent,” says Mutharika in the statement.

Mugabe, 95, died on Friday morning in Singapore where he was receiving medication treatment.

President Mnangagwa has since declared Mugabe a national hero despite the fact that Mugabe was a divisive political figure in Zimbabwe politics as some section of society label him as a tyrant who butchered his own people to stay in power and run down the once vibrant economy because of poor economic policies coupled with stubbornness and arrogance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :