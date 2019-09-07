Malawi pensioners back  on parade for head count

Senior citizens who are on government pension scheme are back on parade in their respective districts as Treasury says the head count is aimed at establishing the exact number of the retirees who draw money from public coffers.

Ministry of Finance and Economic Development spokesperson Davis Saddo said the government wants to tally the number of the pensioners to the K50 billion the government spends every year on them.

“Among other documents, they will need to show the national IDs,” said Saddo.

The census is expected to run from May 6 to October 3 and each district has a schedule for the census.

