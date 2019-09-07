Mutharika appoints another  DPP cadre in top govt position

President Peter Mutharika has appointed a confessed ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadre as deputy chief executive officer for the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).

This comes barely days after the appointment of Gerald Viola as deputy chief executive officer for the National Reserve Agency (NFRA).

The appointment of Helen Buluma as the deputy CEO for Nocma has raised eye brows as Malawians continue to question the appointment of party sympathisers into top government positions instead of opening the chances to all Malawians through interviews.

Buluma vied for a parliamentary seat in Nsanje South West in the last election but lost to an independent candidate.

Months later, she lost her bid in court to challenge the outcome of the election results.

Buluma once worked as a senior advisor for UN Women.

She holds a masters of Arts degree in Development Studies and a bachelors degree in social sciences.

