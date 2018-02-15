Vuwa intensifies DPP campaign in Nkhatabay, hits at MP Nyirenda: Touts development projects

Presidential adviser on unity and youth affairs Simon Vuwa Kaunda has gone flat out to campaign for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the lakeshore northern region district of Nkhatabay and is touting development projects government will carry in the district.

The former Cabinet minister and member of Parliament (MP) for Nkhata Bay Central wants to run again for a parliamentary seat.

Addressing a political rally on Tuesday at Chombe in Chief Mankhambira’s area in the district, Vuwa urged people to choose a DPP legislator in next year’s elections and replace Nkhata Bay North West MP Comodius Nyirenda (independent).

He said Nyirenda vanished to Lilongwe soon after winning the seat last year.

Vuwa said the DPP government will soon embark on five development projects in Nkhata Bay North West Constituency as a way of continued provision of social amenities to its citizens.

According to Kaunda, the planned projects to be implemented in the area include a new secondary school at Chombe, a market and a police unit at Mpamba, and a technical college.

He said the government will also electrify the trading centres within the constituency.

“The President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, sent me to make a public announcement to people in the constituency that his government is set to bring these developments in places such as Lwazi, Nkhwali, Matete and Kangoyi,” said Kaunda.

Group Village Head Malepa said once implemented, the development projects would improve the living standards of people in the area.

He said the construction of a secondary school in the area will reduce distances which learners cover to and from school.

“We have eleven primary schools without a secondary school in Chombe Education Zone. Once the secondary school is constructed within the zone, learners will no longer cover long distances going to secondary schools outside the zone,” said GVH Malepa.

Recently, government constructed Nkhata Bay Bus Depot and construction of Mzuzu -Nkhata Bay Road is currently under way

Meanwhile, Nyirenda claimed he visit the area periodically to meet with community leaders and development committees.

He aid: “I am still working hand-in-hand with my constituents. The focus is on sustainable development, not hand-outs. So far, I’ve done 13 projects, including construction of a staff office at Chigonaazungu Primary School.”

At Chigonaazungu, where some pupils learn in a thatched shed with no walls due to shortage of classrooms, the so-called office stands in a pitiful state. Its roof was blown off. ActionAid, which constructed modern blocks at the rural school, donated iron sheets and nails. Presently, it lies with no doors and windows. Its plaster is battered. It is seemingly falling apart just when reconstruction is said to be underway.

The constituency is politically fragile as no MP has ever retained since 1994.

The locals say MPs come and go—and Nyirenda might as well be on the way out.

