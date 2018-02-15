Mwamadi urges BB fans to support for ‘neighbour’ in CAF

Staunch Nyasa Big Bullets official responsible for supporters, Stone Mwamadi, has asked all Bullets fans to go and support Be Forward Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium on Wednesday next week as the nomads host AS Vita of DRC in a CAF Champions League return leg match.

Mwamadi was speaking on Wednesday night in a programme called Wadyabalalikani Sports on Mibawa Television hosted by Peter Fote and monitored by Nyasa Times.

He said the Nomads are carrying the country’s flag in this competition and so they need the support of every Malawian including Bullets fans.

“It is important that we should go and support them. If they get knocked out of the competition, they should know we were behind them,” said Mwamadi.

A good number of Bullets fans echoed Mwamadi’s sentiments but some argued there was no need to support “neighbour” in this game.

“I won’t forget what nomads fans did when Bullets was playing Fomboni some years back. They all supported the visiting team. We will therefore do exactly what they did that time. After all, they are already out,” charged one Bullets fans.

Nyasa Big Bullets gave Be Forward Wanderers K500 000 as they were going to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the first leg match which they lost 4 -0.

