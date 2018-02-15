Wanderers to hold elections after CAF campaign -Rashy

Be Forward Wanderers FC board of trustees chairperson Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar has said the club elections have been put on hold until after their CAF Champions League campaign.

The Nomads were scheduled to go to the polls on February 25,

But Gaffar said the elections have been postponed until Nomads battle to overturn a 4-0 defeat in the preliminary round first leg to AS Vita in Kinshasa when they host the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side on Tuesday in the return leg.

“We want to turn our focus e on the CAF Champions League campaign,” he said.

He said the TNM Super League champions will hold elections after the continental showpiece campaign.

Meanwhile, former general secretary (GS) David Kanyenda has said he is considering to contest during the club’s forthcoming executive committee elections.

The Blantyre-based lawyer said he is consulting relevant stakeholders, such as trustees, supporters, current executive and players on his prospects of returning to mainstream club football administration.

