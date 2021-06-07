Vuwa Kaunda says DPP ready for Parliamentary re-run

Former Member of Parliament (MP) who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for Nkhata Bay central constituency Symon Vuwa Kaunda insists his party and followers are set for the forthcoming by-election slated for June 29, 2021 despite the uncertainty for the occasion.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale announced the uncertainty caused by Justice Kenyatta ruling on the appointment of DPP nominated commissioners who have since been fired by the Court.

Vuwa said DPP in Nkhata Bay central have taken note of the development and their role is only to listen and obey while looking forward to hearing from MEC for any further direction determining the election.

“We are the good citizens of the country and we respect any other law of the land. We have heard the update that the election could be postponed and we are still keeping our heads high on how we are going to move from here,” said Vuwa.

The DPP aspirant also said that there is nothing that can downplay his morale as his Party is well structured and have the strongest committee that will drum up his much needed support.

“We know that MEC will come up with another announcement soon or later but with regards to our preparations we are always prepared as a political party which has been in existence for quite a long time and we are a grouping that is ready for an election to be set at any particular time,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, Kaunda recently dragged the Malawi Government to the African Court on Human Rights in Tanzania over the supreme court’s verdict that nullified his 2019 triumph in Nkhata Bay central as an MP in the May 21 Tripartite Elections (TPE).

Ralph Mhone of People’s Party (PP) from the Tonse Alliance is contesting with DPP’s Symon Vuwa Kaunda in the parliamentary rerun in Nkhata Bay central after losing the past nullified parliamentary election with a narrow margin of 6,418 votes against 6,412 in the constituency.

