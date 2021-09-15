Vuwa Kaunda to seek High Court intervention on his K600m demand from MEC

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency Symon Vuwa Kaunda has disclosed that he will seek the intervention of the court on his K600 million claim from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Vuwa Kaunda, through Mbulo Attorneys At Law, is demanding that MEC should pay him for the psychological and physical torture and economic loss he suffered to defend his victory in the May 2019 parliamentary elections.

But MEC has refused to honour the claim, a decision MEC Director of Legal Affairs, David Matumika Banda, said they have already communicated to the claimant’s lawyers.

Vuwa Kaunda, acknowledged receipt of the response from the pollster, vowed that the negative response he has received will not discourage him from fighting for his right to be compensated.

“From the onset, it was evident that this matter would end in court. It’s the court that must help us because it is MEC that mismanaged an election and not me as a contestant. Therefore, MEC must be held accountable for the loss I incurred due to it incompetence. After all, the courts found them incompetent!” he said.

Vuwa Kaunda emphasized that he would not have demanded for compensation if the irregularities were attributed to him personally.

“But it is MEC, which handled the election unprofessionally. That’s why Honourable Ralph Mhone successfully challenged the outcome of the election. So, what’s the defense of MEC in all this? Why should I suffer for a misdemeanor MEC committed?

“So, I am demanding from them what I have lost because of their incompetence. Remember, the High Court already found them incompetent. So, it should not be coming as a surprise that I am demanding compensation from them for the loss I incurred because of their incompetence. Elections were nullified because of irregularities. Irregularities committed by who? MEC! Am I an employee of MEC? Was I not a mere candidate in the election?”

Kaunda’s initial victory in May 2019 was overturned by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal after his closest contender, Raphael Joseph Mhone of the People’s Party (PP), challenged it in the court.

This forced the flamboyant MP to incur additional costs atop those he invested during the campaign ahead of the contested parliamentary elections.

