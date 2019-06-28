Vuwa still MP, poll case adjourned to July 12

The High Court in Mzuzu has adjourned a case involving Nkhata bay central Member of Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda and his predecessor Ralph Mhone to 12 July, 2019.

Mhone dragged Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Vuwa Kaunda citing irregularities in the May 21 parliamentary race.

In his affidavits, Mhone argues that Kaunda was distributing cash during polling day. Kaunda denied the allegations.

On Friday the Judiciary spokesperson lamented the spread of fake news alleging that the court has nullified the Nkhata-Bay Central constituency results.

Judiciary spokesperson Agness Patemba told Zodiak that the reports were unfounded.

Patemba said there is no such a ruling at Mzuzu High Court.

High Court Judge Justice Thomas Ligowe who is hearing the case has adjourned the matter to 12 July, 2019.

According to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Vuwa Kaunda of DPP triumphed with 8 votes ahead of Mhone.

Vuwa, who is Minister of Land, said the rumors of case dismissing him as MP are false.

“There is no such ruling who told you? Disregard the social media gimmicks aimed at fighting me,” he said.

The judge earlier ruled that Kaunda could still take the oath of office whilst the case was still in court.

Lawyer for Kaunda, Leonard Mbulo said there are about 10 witnessed to be paraded in the case.

UTM candidate Justice Banda already withdrew from the case.

Banda said he has realized that Mhone just wanted to use him so that when Kaunda is disqualified, the former legislator is declared winner.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :