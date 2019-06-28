Mzuzu elects UTM’s Nyasulu as mayor: BT elections July 19

While next mayor of Blantyre City will be elected on July 18, as announced to all 23 councilors during the swearing of Oath of Office that was administered by Commissioner of Oaths, Mphatso Matandika on Friday at the Town Hall Chambers at Chichiri.

The only qualification needed for both posts is just being a councilor and all Members of Parliament for Blantyre also have voting rights.

From Friday, June 28 to July 5, the councillors are being asked to nominate their choice of candidate for mayor and the deputy, to be presented to the City Council secretariat between July 1-5.

The secretariat shall then announce the nominees on July 9 which shall kick start a campaign period up to the day prior to the elections.

During the period between July 9-19, the secretariat, in conjunction with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) shall prepare an electoral process that shall include printing of ballot papers.

The Council’s Director of Administrative Services, Lyton Nkhata appealed to the councilors that there is need to work together in order to fulfill the expectations of the people that voted them into office.

“The residents of this Blantyre City expect a great deal from all of us,” he said. “The Secretariat is ready to work with you all so that you deliver the expectations of the residents that elected you.”

He also asked the councilors to respect the confidentiality that they have sworn upon as it is of utmost importance.

Meanwhile, Councillor Gerald Paul Lipikwe from Limbe Central is being tipped to be nominated for the post of deputy mayor while former Mayor Wild James Ndipo is certain to retain the mayorship.

While confirming that he is being considered as deputy mayor, Lipikwe said he shall be greatly humbled and will certainly accept the wishes of fellow councilors.

“It will be a humbling role to play and certainly I shall accept the nomination for me to serve the Council well in order to meet the expectations of the residents that voted for us,” Lipikwe said.

Of the 23 councilors, just four are women and 16 are from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), four from UTM Party and three voted in as independents.

The DPP councilors are Gertrude Lucy Edgar Chirambo (Namalimwe), Joseph Junior Batumeyo (Ndirande Matope), Bosco Mateyu Banda (Ndirande Gamulani), Thom Lita (Ndirande Makata), Joyce Connie Malunga (Green Corner), Emmanuel Matewere Chimombo (Mapanga), Mary Kachale (Nkolokoti), Gerald Paul Lipikwe (Limbe Central), Isaac Jomo Osman (Bangwe Nthandizi), Joseph Nyson Makwinja (Bangwe), Raphael Mzimu (Namiyango), Wild James Ndipo (Chigumula), Lyson Jangale (Misesa), Phillip Litchowa Kameta (Chilomoni), M’ngerezi Edwin Chinthuli (Mbayani) and Jonas Tembo (South Lunzu).

The four from UTM are Balaba Funny Kanojerera (Nyambadwe), Aaron Leonard Chimbanga (Soche East), Thokozani Kawatira Phekani (Soche West) and Chidika Dickens Nyimba (Blantyre City Central).

The independents are Ali Kingsley Mbewe (Blantyre South), Rasta Uche Selassie Yesaya (Michiru) and Eric Isaac Mofolo (Mzedi).