Malawi to have fastrack transformation in next 5 years : MP says Mangochi has changed ‘from yellow to blue’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Mangochi central constituency, Victoria Kingston, has said the State of the Nation Address (Sona) President Peter Mutharika delivered in the House it is “a clear indication” that in the next five years, the country will transform “very fast.”

Kingston, in her contribution to Sona titled Consolidating our Gains for the Rapid Transformation, she said Mutharika has proved to “ a visionary leader who wishes this country well.”

President Mutharika talked about how government intends to tackle corruption, grow the economy, improve health delivery service, education, put food on people’s tables, improve transport infrastructure, energy and mining sector and the need for peace. He also stated how his government intends to actualise what they have promised the people.

Said Kingstone: “The President mentioned that Mangochi will be transformed into a tourism city. As the saying goes, the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. We, the people of Mangochi Central, believe in the dreams of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Mr Delivery.

“Madam Second Deputy Speaker, during his campaign in 2014, the President promised a lot of development projects in Mangochi and I stand here as a happy witness of several development projects that have been implemented in my constituency.

“We used to drive for two hours on the Liwonde-Mangochi Road, but now we drive for less than 40 minutes. The magnificent Mangochi Stadium…the One Stop Mulambe Centre, where driving licences are being issued; community colleges and the Immigration Office where passports are being issued.”

She thamked Mutharika for implementing what he promised to the people of Mangochi, saying “he has really delivered.”

The MP said the people of Mangochi are so grateful, “hence changing the colour of yellow to blue in Mangochi and the whole of the Eastern Region.”

She continued: “With the plan of changing Mangochi into a tourism capital of Malawi as indicated on page 24, Mangochi will never be the same again; the international airport, the 5-star hotel, shopping malls, golf course and modern roads which have been promised in the SONA.

“Indeed, this will change the face of Mangochi. It will attract a lot of investors to Mangochi. It will also create a lot of job opportunities to the young graduates and all the people of Mangochi and Malawi as a whole. This will also bring the much needed forex to the Government of Malawi. Let me repeat, Mangochi will never be the same again.”

