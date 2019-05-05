Vuyiswa Tonono crowned Miss Unima, Matio Neula Mr Unima: Both Chanco students

Chancellor College (Chanco) students Matio Neula and Vuyiswa Tonono were Saturday crowned Mr and Miss University of Malawi (Unima) respectively at a red-carpet event held at the eastern region college organised by the University of Malawi Student Union (UMSU) with funding from Itel Mobile.

Neulo floored four of his contenders for the decoration while Tonono, who is also the incumbent Miss Chanco, outshone five other contestants in the pageant held in Chanco’s Great Hall.

Both Neulo [Bachelor of Arts Communication and Cultural Studies] and Tonono [Social Science] said they were excited with their decorations.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the new queen said she was glad to have carried the day and promised to use her new position to champion girl-education through role modelling.

Tonono also said she would offer her hand for charity.

“I feel so happy to be the 2019 Miss Unima and glory to God for making it possible. I promise to champion girl-child education, and be a person looked to by others as an example to be imitated in terms of charity as I carry the Unima flag,” said Tonono.

And, the new Mr Unima expressed gratitude for assuming the new office and promised to work in the interest of fellow students and as an ambassador for young people in various spheres.

“Being named Mr Unima is a plus to me. It is an honour and privilege which I don’t take for granted and I pledge to work for the interest of my fellow students as we work towards achieving our life goals,” said Neula

UMSU President, Daniel Moyo, expressed his gratitude to everyone for patronizing the function.

“I want to thank all the patrons for making this a coloulful and memorable event ever. Mr and Miss Unima 2019 wouldn’t have been a success without the patrons. As the organizing team, we will continue working hard to bring more exciting programs and events,” he said.

Itel marketing boss in the Southern Region, Richard Nyoni, said they offered support as part of corporate social responsibility and also considering that Itel is a youth-centred brand.

Moyo said they also used the platform to unveil a new brand, itel P33 Plus phones which each winner got as present.

Hosted by BlakJak and Ruth Kulaisi the event was spiced up by music performances from Malceba, Piksy, Sangie, Nyanesi, Theo Thomson, Size Zero, Saint, Kelly kay, Wikise, KG and Theba Staks, among others.

