Wadabwa and Phiri to go for trials in Egypt

Be Forward Wanderers’ striker Peter Wadabwa and Civil Sporting Club striker Raphael Phiri will be flying to Egypt for trials with a club called Arsene; Prince Jere of Touchline Sports Agency has confirmed.

Jere was speaking to Mibawa TV’s Peter Fote in a programme called Nyambwalinyambwali Sports on Wednesday night.

Jere said letters from the Egyptian club seeking the services of the two players have been tendered to the concerned local clubs as well as the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

“For me Wadabwa is sharp striker who has skill, energy, good height and good runs. Raphael Phiri is another good striker will skill and he knows what to do with the ball in front of goal.

“It is my hope that no football politics will be involved in this matter and that the concerned parties will be free to release these players,” explained Jere.

Analysts Collins Msuza and Andrew Cane Chilapondwa wished the two players all the best in Egypt although they took time to say the two players have not been regularly hitting the target for their respective clubs of late.

