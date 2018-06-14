Chaponda tells DPP governors: ’I will succeed Mutharika as next Malawi leader’

Scandal-riddled former Cabinet minister George Chaponda has engaged another gear in pursuit of his presidential ambitions when he invited all Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governors from the southern region to his Oasis Lodge in Limbe, Blantyre on Saturday, June 9, 2018 to lobby them to support his political agenda, Nyasa Times understands.
According to one of the governors who attended the meeting, Chaponda told them that that he has made a pact with President Peter Mutharika to be his running-mate in next year’s tripartite elections.
Chaponda told the district governors that their agreement with President Mutharika is that after winning the elections next year, Mutharika will only serve as President for 12 months and would resign, paving way for Chaponda who by that time would be serving as the vice president of this country.
“Chaponda informed us that as president-in-waiting, he wanted all important positions in the DPP’s NGC to be occupied by his supporters. He, therefore, wanted the district governors to vote for only those people that are sympathetic to him to various positions at the party’s forthcoming elective convention.
“He promised the governors considerable sums of money when the mission is accomplished,” claimed the governor, preferring anonymity for obvious reasons.
Among the positions that Chaponda wants to be occupied by his friends is that of Treasurer General (TG) and he instructed the governors to replace the incumbent Henry Mussa who he said he does not trust.
Mussa, a loyalists of President Mutharika, is reported to have been infuriated by Chaponda’s scheming when he learnt of the plot through some district governors from Chiradzulu who also attended the meeting.
“Honourable Mussa called Dr. Chaponda and told him that he is the least individual he expected to be plotting against for his downfall at the forthcoming convention. He reminded Dr Chaponda that it was his testimony, which rescued him from conviction in his maizegate trial,” said the source.
DPP southern region governor, Charles Mchacha is also said not to have been amused by Chaponda’s meeting with the governors.
Mchacha also confronted Chaponda and wanted to know the reasons for holding such a meeting without his knowledge as governor for the region.
Chaponda defended his action saying he conducted the meeting as vice president for the party in the region, and was therefore at liberty to hold such meetings, according to the source.
He is also Mulanje South West legislator.
But Lilongwe-based political commentator, Mwiza Kayange observed that Chaponda has become the epicentre of the problems that fraught the DPP under Peter Mutharika’s leadership.
"If Chaponda thinks he is popular and that he is presidential material, the convention is the best place to determine and vouch his claims. That is where he must show his popularity by renewing his mandate," said Kayange, adding that Chaponda is wrong to take advantage of his friendship or proximity to Mutharika to poison the president's mind, and take the DPP down an undemocratic path.
Leave a Reply
23 Comments on "Chaponda tells DPP governors: ’I will succeed Mutharika as next Malawi leader’"
Is it really possible for a Malawian president to resign so as to pave way for others? Can it really work if both President and his running mate come from same Lhomwe belt? If the story is true, then Dr. Jolichi must be a stupid foolish insane imbecile dull old man. I know he is mentally sound hence he doesn’t need to be reminded that he is equally old as his friend. Agogo kapumeni!
whenever I think of this man becoming president of this country I start nauseating which ends up in massive vomiting and his face yooh noooooooooo
DPP is nosediving and these are the signs of that direction.. Chaponda thinks he is popular politically, and does not know that the opposite is true!!! Let him concentrate on his current position. Munthu wamtundu wanji uyu. He is academically strong but morale weak!!!!
The law is clear on this. If a President is unable to run the country after one year in office, fresh presidential elections will be held. Is Chaponda, a lawyer, that daft?
My fellow Malawians…let’s make sure this NEVER happens
Oro zitavuta chotani icant waste my time voting for Chaponda bola kumakangobiba.
If Mutharika will just rule for one year and hand over power Chaponda why then voting him into second term? The President is really aged lets not vote for him lets have youthful leaders with ernegy. As for Mr Chimanga mmmmm kulota saletsana keep on dreaming let the pipo vote for you at the convetion if you are popular.
Ndiye EIU ya ku Mangalande nkumati Mutharika adzawina, zowinirazo nkukhala za a Chapondazi? Both presidential candidate and running mate from the Lhomwe belt – masanje eni eni.
Too good to be true
Chaponda you and your President will never rule Malawi again. If you are harbouring ambitions to rule this country forget it. Next year you and your party will be taking seats where Dr. Chakwera is currently sitting in parliament. That is if you happen to be an MP by then.