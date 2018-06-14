EIU report tips Mutharika to win second term: Malawi likely to have hung parliament  

United Kingdom-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has tipped President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to win the 2019 elections with a “landslide” victory” for filling the financial black hole he inherited from his predecessor Joyce Banda four years ago.

In January 2018, the EIU had forecasted that Mutharika would win the elections narrowly because he was facing an uphill task to ease economic hardships causing dissatisfaction among citizens.

However, in its June 6, 2018 latest report, it indicates the victory will be overwhelming “although he is facing a mounting challenge from his opponents.”

EIU cited Mutharika’s delivery of robust development, continued growth in the economy and the fragmented opposition as key indicators of his advantage.

The London-based think tank also predicted that Malawi’s economy will continue growing.

But the report predicts that it seems unlikely that a single party will secure a majority in the legislature and Malawi may have a hung Parliament.

“The DPP will therefore continue to lead a minority government, dependent on support from smaller parties and independent members of parliament,” reads the report in party.

The report also indicates that former President Joyce Banda who has since returned to Malawi after a four-year self-imposed exile in the wake of Cashgate corruption scandal would not be a serious challenger for the presidency as her People’s Party membership has been “shrinking.”

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, who is the official government spokesperson, has welcomed the report, saying the DPP will likely win because it was also addressing its shortfalls.

But Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said e Afrobarometer an independent, nonpartisan research project that measures the social, political, and economic atmosphere in Africa had president MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to win next year’s elections, saying it is a credible pollsters.

Mkaka observed that in the run-up to the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections, the EIU wrongly predicted a victory for then president Joyce Banda who was voted out after finishing a distant third in both presidential and parliamentary races.

He said rampant corruption and subsequent economic hardships stirring public dissatisfaction could likely influence an opposition victory in 2019.

EIU is a member of The Economist Group.

