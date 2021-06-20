Wadabwa catapult Wanderers to victory in Mzuzu

He came in as a Substitute but his performance was beyond a nomadic substandard, he was excellent and in top form and displayed a thrilling showcase.

“Wadabwa ndi wodabwitsa!” The supporters chanted, chanted and chanted.

Substitute Peter Wadabwa came from the bench to score a vital goal for Mighty Wanderers to beat Mzuzu Warriors 3-2 in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Nomads, who were given tough time by the visitors scored first through Babatunde Adepoju after receiving a pass from Misheck Botomani.

A few minutes later, Uchizi Vunga equalized for Mzuzu from a free kick on the edge of the box before Francis Mulimbika restoring the lead from a spot kick

Come second half, the visitors kept the Nomads on the tight rope and it was Tanie Mhango for Mzuzu who scored an equalizer.

Sensing danger, the Lali Lubani boys made some changes bringing in Rapson Richards, Peter Wadabwa and Wisdom Mpinganjira for Botomani, Kaliati and Babatunde.

The substitution changed the tempo of the game as Rapson and Wadabwa piled up alot of pressure to the visitors.

Peter Wadabwa was hero of the day for the Nomads as he scored the winning goal to the satisfaction of the Nomads supporters who chanted his name, “Peter! Peter! Peter!

The Nomads victory means that they still on third position while Mzuzu remains stuck in the relegation zone.

In other matches, Nyasa Big Bullets beat Civil Sporting 2-1,while Silver Strikers lost 1-0 away to Chitipa United.

In Chitowe, Ntopwa continues to donate points as they lost 2-0 to Mafco FC.

On Sunday, Silver Strikers plays Karonga United, while Ntopwa travels to area 30 to face Blue Eagles.

Mzuzu Warriors will play Mighty Tigers.

