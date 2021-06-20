Malawi Scotland Partnership (MASP ) donates masks in schools in Thyolo & Mulanje

Malawi Scotland Partnership (MaSP) has donated 15,000 masks to schools in Thyolo and Mulanje districts to help learners and teachers in the prevention of Coronavirus.

Presenting the donation in Thyolo, MaSPs Southern Region Coordinator Ruth Maluwa, said the organization is keen to ensure that people they work with are protected from Covid-19 infection.

“We realize that there are many pupils and teachers who can not afford to buy the masks and attend classes in a safe environment,” Maluwa said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the pupils, District Commissioner for Thyolo Dr Douglas Moffat, applauded MaSP for the kind gesture saying the donation will reach many pupils who might not have access to masks.

“We applaud MaSP for their donation as it will assist the pupils as most of them could go to school without masks, so we believe that henceforth they will be putting on masks,” Moffat said.

He said the masks will be distributed to more than 6 schools in Thyolo and Mulanje.

MaSp says it will continue helping its members with information and preventive measures to make sure that the members are safe.

MaSP provides a link between Malawi’s civil society, schools churches and Scotland in areas of health and Education.

