Wait… The Flames Won Again? Someone Check the Calendar!

Stop the presses! The Flames have done the unthinkable—twice! Malawi’s beloved national football team, known for giving fans more heartbreaks than Valentine’s Day, has somehow managed to beat Comoros again, sealing a spot in the second round of the TotalEnergies 2024 African Nations Championship Qualifiers.

Yes, you read that right. The same Flames that specialize in last-minute disappointments and “unlucky” exits have actually gone and won both legs against Comoros—without needing a calculator, penalty shootouts, or “mathematical chances” to squeeze through.

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Bingu National Stadium means Malawi advances with a 4-0 aggregate score, leaving fans in a rare state of shock and confusion. It seems the Flames have taken a break from their usual script of promising performances followed by painful collapses.

A Shockwave of Goals… and No Drama?

It took them a whole 50 minutes to remember that scoring is part of the game, but when Wongani Lungu finally bundled the ball past the Comoros goalkeeper, it was a moment of pure disbelief. Fans in the stadium—who had been preparing their usual “we were just unlucky” speeches—suddenly found themselves celebrating instead of complaining.

And just when everyone thought the Flames would sit back and defend like their lives depended on it, Binwell Katinji doubled the lead in the 58th minute, confirming that, yes, Malawi was actually winning a competitive football match.

Comoros Tried, But… Nah!

Comoros, probably in as much disbelief as the Malawian fans, tried to respond, even rattling the crossbar in the 62nd minute, but luck—normally reserved for Malawi’s opponents—was finally on the Flames’ side. Not even a dubious penalty denial in the 20th minute could derail the team.

Meanwhile, Flames coach Kallisto Pasuwa, clearly confused by his team’s sudden effectiveness, admitted that the boys were “jittery” at first but later settled into the game. Jittery? No coach, we were the ones jittery, waiting for the usual disappointment!

So… Now What?

With back-to-back wins (yes, this is real life), the Flames now await a tougher opponent in the next round—either South Africa or Egypt. Now, let’s be honest, this is where things usually fall apart. But hey, if the Flames can surprise us twice, who knows? Maybe pigs will fly, politicians will keep their promises, and Malawians will start believing in their team again.

For now, let’s just enjoy this rare moment of victory. Who knows when we’ll get another?

