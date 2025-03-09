Catholic Bishops Drop a Bombshell: Malawi Needs a Bold Leader, Not a Coward!

In a hard-hitting pastoral letter titled “Who Will Roll Away the Stone for Us?”, Malawi’s Catholic bishops have delivered a scathing assessment of the country’s leadership crisis, calling for a fearless and decisive president ahead of the September 16 elections.

The bishops did not endorse any candidate, but their message—read in all Catholic churches across the country—pulled no punches: Malawi is in deep trouble, and only the right kind of leader can save it from sinking further.

While acknowledging that the country’s problems seem insurmountable, the bishops declared that bold and courageous leadership—not empty promises—can turn things around. They warned against spineless politicians who bury their heads in the sand while the country drowns in economic turmoil, corruption, and political decay.

“Malawi needs a leader who makes tough and brave decisions for the future, not one who sugarcoats reality or says what people want to hear,” the letter states.

In a direct attack on weak and self-serving politicians, the bishops spelled out the qualities of a true leader Malawi desperately needs:

A president who prioritizes the people’s well-being instead of focusing on re-election or protecting corrupt political allies.

A leader with the courage to speak the truth and stand firm against political manipulation.

A unifier who resists nepotism, regionalism, cronyism, and corruption, instead of deepening the country’s divisions for political gain.

A listener who values the voices of Malawians and works hand in hand with others to confront national challenges head-on.

With just six months to the elections, the bishops’ letter has sent shockwaves across the political landscape. It is a clear warning to candidates hiding behind empty rhetoric and false promises—Malawians are watching, and they will not be fooled.

The question now is: Will Malawi’s next leader rise to the challenge, or will the country remain trapped in the cycle of failed leadership?

