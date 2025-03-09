Breast Cancer Has No Vaccine – Women Urged to Take Action Before It’s Too Late

Malawi is facing a growing crisis as breast cancer cases continue to rise with no cure or vaccine available. A leading breast cancer specialist has issued a serious warning, urging authorities and communities to take urgent action.

Speaking at the close of a two-day awareness workshop in Chikwawa, renowned UK-based cancer specialist Dr. Biku Ghosh stressed that breast cancer remains a silent killer in Malawi. The workshop, organized by Development Initiative Network (DIN), brought together CSOs, media, health workers, religious and traditional leaders to equip them with life-saving knowledge on breast cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment.

Dr. Ghosh emphasized that many Malawian women are diagnosed too late, often within two years of the disease progressing, leaving little chance for effective treatment. He warned that breast cancer starts painlessly, making early detection difficult—unlike other forms of cancer.

“There is no vaccine to prevent breast cancer. Women must take charge of their health. If detected early, lives can be saved. I urge all women aged 20 and above to examine their breasts monthly and seek immediate medical attention if they notice any changes,” he stressed.

However, healthcare challenges continue to hinder progress in the fight against breast cancer. Chikwawa District Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Grace Momba, admitted that lack of advanced diagnostic equipment forces women to travel long distances to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for further testing.

“We can only conduct preliminary tests here. Without the necessary equipment, we have no choice but to refer suspected cases to Blantyre, which is a major challenge for many women,” Dr. Momba lamented.

Meanwhile, Vice Board Chairperson for DIN, Mercy Kapingasa, described the rising cases of breast cancer in Chikwawa as alarming and urged women to prioritize screening.

“Breast cancer is now the second deadliest disease in Malawi. We need to act fast. DIN is committed to increasing awareness, engaging communities, and monitoring breast cancer trends in the district,” she declared.

With no cure and no vaccine, the message is clear: early detection is the only weapon Malawi has against breast cancer. Women must take immediate action before it’s too late.

