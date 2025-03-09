Enough is Enough! Over 1,300 Chikwawa Farmers Threaten Protests Against Presscane Over Effluent Contamination

Over 1,300 farmers from Traditional Authorities Maseya and Katunga in Chikwawa have issued a stern warning to Presscane Limited, threatening mass demonstrations over continued contamination of their farmland with toxic effluent (madosi), a problem they say has persisted since 2016.

For years, communities near Dyeratu Trading Centre have raised concerns about the company’s disposal of waste, which they claim seeps into their homes and crop fields, endangering both health and agricultural productivity. Despite repeated complaints and interventions from district authorities, the situation remains unchanged.

Frustrated by the lack of action, the farmers took the matter to the High Court in 2016, demanding compensation for crop damages. However, nine years later, the case remains unresolved. One of the concerned farmers, Stanford Dimo, expressed deep frustration over the delay, calling it a denial of justice.

“We have waited too long for justice. Our crops have been destroyed, our lands degraded, and our livelihoods threatened. If this continues, we have no choice but to take to the streets,” Dimo warned.

The Presscane CEO, Bryson Mkhomaawanthu, previously dismissed some claims, stating that only laboratory tests could confirm whether the alleged effluent was from the company. However, the farmers’ legal counsel, Paul Mzembe, argued that the High Court case was unnecessarily stalled due to the company’s legal team seeking to appeal a ruling that required their Chief Accountant to testify in court rather than at the contamination site.

With the defense yet to proceed with their appeal, Mzembe has now filed a motion for the continuation of the case, awaiting a judge’s decision. Meanwhile, Acting High Court Registrar Innocent Nebi has requested more time before commenting on the matter.

As frustration mounts, the affected farmers insist that if Presscane fails to take responsibility for the damages, they will mobilize for large-scale protests to demand justice and compensation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!