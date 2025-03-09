Hope for Cancer Patients: Malawi National Cancer Centre Nears Opening

The long-awaited Malawi National Cancer Centre is set to open soon, with Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda confirming that construction is now complete and the facility will soon be launched by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking during the Boma Likutinji press briefing in Lilongwe, Chiponda highlighted that 400 cancer patients are currently on a waiting list for treatment abroad, mostly in India and Tanzania. She acknowledged the financial burden on the government in covering these costs and assured that the opening of the National Cancer Centre will significantly reduce the need for overseas treatment.

“Construction of this facility faced delays in the past, but thanks to President Chakwera’s commitment, we are now ready to open. Our specialists—both those trained locally and those returning from overseas—are preparing to begin operations,” she said.

Despite this milestone, Chiponda admitted that one centre alone may not be enough for a nation of 20 million people. She revealed that talks are underway with development partners to establish another cancer treatment centre in Mzuzu to improve nationwide access to specialized care.

“We have also ensured that specialized treatment is available in all Central Hospitals. CT scanners are now operational to support early diagnosis and treatment,” she added.

Cancer remains a devastating disease in Malawi, leaving many—especially in rural areas—with little access to treatment. The launch of the National Cancer Centre marks a major step forward in providing life-saving care and hope to Malawians battling cancer.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!