MZUGOSS Alumni Donate Dining Tables to Support Students

The Mzuzu Government Secondary School (MZUGOSS) Alumni Association has donated 20 dining tables and 40 benches to their former school, a gesture warmly welcomed by the institution’s leadership.

Chairperson of the alumni group, Tionge Nyirenda Ndundu, revealed that this was just the first phase of a larger initiative. The association plans to purchase a total of 50 tables and 100 benches, meaning an additional 30 tables and 60 benches are yet to be procured.

“So far, we have spent over K6 million on these 20 tables and 40 benches. Our target is to raise an additional K10 million to complete the project. We recognize the many challenges the government faces in the education sector, and we believe alumni can help bridge some of the gaps. That’s why we felt compelled to support the school that shaped our lives,” said Ndundu.

Mzuzu Government Secondary School Headteacher, George Chunga, expressed gratitude, describing the donation as a huge motivation for students who had been struggling with inadequate dining hall furniture.

“This donation comes at the perfect time. However, we still have other pressing needs, such as mattresses for hostels and additional kitchen utensils. We welcome any well-wishers who can support us in these areas,” said Chunga.

Chief Quality Assurance Officer at the Northern Education Division (NED), Sam Hobbie Tembo, commended the alumni for their dedication to improving the school’s learning environment.

“This is a remarkable gesture. By giving back to their school, they are ensuring that current students receive the same quality services they once enjoyed. This will go a long way in enhancing learning conditions at MZUGOSS,” Tembo remarked.

Vice President of the Students’ Representative Council, Mphatso Chimphamba, acknowledged the struggles students have faced due to insufficient dining tables and welcomed the donation.

“It’s inspiring to see former students coming back and supporting us. We will take good care of these tables and benches so that future students can also benefit,” she said.

Guest of Honour, Counsel Superintendent Solomon Gomezgani Mchawi, who serves as legal advisor for the MZUGOSS Alumni Association, highlighted the importance of alumni involvement in education.

“This donation brings a sense of pride and identity. We are here to complement the government’s efforts in delivering quality education. MZUGOSS shaped us into who we are today, and we want the current students to have the same opportunity to become responsible and successful citizens,” Mchawi said.

Established in 1959, Mzuzu Government Secondary School has a rich history, initially staffed by British educators. Today, the institution continues to produce some of Malawi’s most influential figures, with alumni now stepping up to ensure future generations thrive in a well-equipped learning environment.

