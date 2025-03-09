Minister Ching’oma Takes SONA to the People, Engages Lilongwe East Residents

Minister of Homeland Security, Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma, on Saturday engaged stakeholders in two constituencies, Lilongwe East and Lilongwe Nkhoma Mpenu, to emphasize the importance of understanding President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s recent State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Speaking at the gathering in Senior Chief Mazengera’s area, Ching’oma stressed that the government has lined up several development projects that will directly benefit the local community. He explained that the meeting was aimed at clarifying the key points of the SONA, which he claimed had been misrepresented by the opposition. He met with several stakeholders which included Fraternal Pastors, Head Teachers, PEAs, ADC& VDCS, CHEFO members, Veterans, Constituency leaders, Zone Leaders , District leaders, Trading Centres and Market Chsirpersons, elderly people, Councillors and MPs.

Government’s Development Agenda

“The main reason for this meeting was to explain to the people what the government is doing, what it plans to do in the future, and to encourage everyone to spread that information within the community. We also urge people to support President Chakwera for his efforts in developing this country,” Ching’oma said.

He further reassured residents about the government’s commitment to security in the area and pledged continued efforts to maintain peace and safety.

Local Leadership Applauds Initiative

Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works, Baba Steven Malondera, echoed Ching’oma’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of direct engagement with citizens on national matters.

In response, Senior Chief Mazengera praised the minister for taking time to interact with local leaders and residents. He revealed that local chiefs had already begun discussions on how they can support the government in achieving the Malawi 2063 development agenda.

The meeting marked a significant effort in bridging the gap between government policies and grassroots communities, ensuring that citizens are well-informed and engaged in national development.

