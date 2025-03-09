DPP Sets March Dates for Primary Elections, Pledges Transparency

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi’s main opposition and former ruling party, has officially announced the dates for its parliamentary and local government primary elections, reinforcing its commitment to internal democracy and a fair electoral process ahead of the September 16 general elections.

According to a statement signed by DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito, the primaries will be strictly open to “bonafide DPP members” and will be conducted in two phases.

“The success of these primary elections will depend on transparency, commitment, and cooperation from all stakeholders. We urge all members to actively participate and uphold the values of democracy within our beloved party,” the statement reads in part.

Phased Approach to the Primaries

The first phase of the elections will cover constituencies where the DPP currently has no sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), while the second phase will be held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The schedule for phase one is as follows:

Northern Region: From 20th March 2025

Central Region: From 23rd March 2025

Eastern Region: From 26th March 2025

Southern Region: From 29th March 2025

The party has not yet released the schedule for the second phase.

Candidate Fees Structure

Parliamentary Candidates:

Men – K500,000

Women – K250,000

Youth (below 35 years) – K250,000

Persons with Disabilities – K200,000

Ward Councilor Candidates:

Men – K100,000

Women – K50,000

Youth (below 35 years) – K50,000

Persons with Disabilities – K40,000

The DPP becomes the second major party, after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), to officially commence primary elections. With this announcement, the political landscape continues to take shape as parties position themselves for the highly anticipated 2025 elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!