Walter gives Malawi squad a motivational talk

The Malawi national football team on Wednesday received a boost ahead of their CHAN encounter against e-Swatini when Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu visited them in camp for a motivational talk.

The Flames were paired against e-Swatini in the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers and will start the first round first leg with an away match on April 20 at Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini.

“I was telling the players that as Malawians we have cried for a long time because of unsatisfactory results but it’s time to start a new chapter with a big bang and these boys are our new hope,” said Nyamilandu.

The Malawi football team on Wednesday was having its final touches to their preparation of the e-Swatini clash as they will fly out to Mbabane on Thursday morning via Johannesburg in South Africa.

Flames interim Coach Meke Mwase said he was encouraged with performance of Flames strikers who were called in the provisional squad during their sides TNM Super League opening matches over the weekend.

The former Flames international said the two weeks camping has been a good preparatory stage adding that his charges showed that they wanted to be part of the team that will be travelling to e-Swatini.

He said: “It is very important for the players and the technical panel to feature only local based players as well as the technical panel since we will put trust in the people. It’stime for the local players to showcase their skills just like the professional players.”

Meanwhile, Mwase has released a 20-man squad which will be travelling to e-Swatini comprising nine players from Bullets, five from Wanderers as well as three players from Silver Strikers. Moyale Barracks and Blue Eagles have contributed one player a piece to the national team.

