Walter hails Kamwendo, offeres him outright coaching job

Kamwendo, who joined Wanderers between 2001 and 2002 seasons, made the announcement on Monday, a day after his team missed out on the TNM Super League with just a point to rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

The maestro midfielder, who left Wanderers for CAPS United of Zimbabwe, where he became the first foreign based player to win the player of the season award, made the announcement through Wanderers’ official Facebook page.

“After incredible years at Wanderers, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a footballer.”

“Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home, I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter of my life.”

“I am immensely proud of the trophies I have won, of representing my lovely team and scoring more goals for them’” reads part of the statement.

He further paid tribute to people who have been supporting him since he started his career.

“I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do.

“Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Be Forward Wanderers Football Club, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together,” continued the statement.

Soon after his resignation, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) wished the meastro well and offered him an outright job at his academy.

“Farewell to Joseph Kamwendo the meastro. I had the privilege of being his manager at Wanderers in his hay days. Having worked extensively with him with the Flames I found him to be a true statesman.

“I welcome him with open arms at Walter Nyamilandu academy as the coach,” he said.

Kamwendo, who played for CAPS United in 2005 where he won the league, moved to Denmark where he joined Nordsjaelland and played for one season.

He returned to Malawi after one season in Denmark and rejoined Wanderers for one season before being signed by Pirates where he was nicknamed ‘Shakira’ and won Telkom Knockout Cup, Vodacom Super Challenge Cup and the Charity Shield.

He was loaned to Vasco da Gama in 2010 but his stay in South Africa was cut short as he was forced to return to Malawi. He rejoined Wanderers where he played for two seasons.

In 2013, Kamwendo was signed by a Mozambican club and after having a successful season, he got signed by TP Mazembe where he won three league titles before being loaned to CS Don Bosco.

After completing his loan season at Bosco, Kamwendo was back in Malawi and he joined Wanderers for the fourth time and eventually played for the club till the day he announced his retirement.

With Nomads, Kamwendo won the league title and several cup competitions.

He had 117 Caps for the national team where he captained the Flames for four years.

He is now coaching Walter Nyamilandu Football Academy.