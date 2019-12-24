Malawi police asked to arrest officiers who sexually abused women in Msundwe
A social and governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali has called on on Malawi Police to act on Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report which extablisged that police officers raped 13 women, defiled one girl and sexually assaulted three under-18 girls in an October 8 operation around Msundwe on the outskirts of Lilongwe City, by effecting arrests cops within its rank and file.
Munthali’s comments comes after an investigation report commissioners Martha Chizuma – who is also the Ombudsman – and Mary Kanyuka released in Lilongwe, MHRC said it established that the police officers raped the women as they fled violent scenes.
MHRC conducted the investigations to identify human rights violations and to facilitate access to justice and legal remedies of the survivors of the human rights violations.
The tax-funded rights commission has recommended that the acting Inspector General of Police Duncain Mwapasa should institute criminal investigations into the matter and that the probe should target police officers deployed in Mpingu and M’bwatalika on the day.
The officers were led by superintendents Kantchowa, Chisale and Msukwa and Inspector Chipofya (all presented without their first names in the report.)
Commenting on the report, governance commentator Munthali told Nyasa Times that the investigations has only “validated” what the public held and even unearthed more disturbing practices that occurred during the saga.
“The Msundwe [police sexual exploitation[ is one of the gravest tragedy of our time and one wonders why the police toll tofate has not brought to book the perpetrators within its ranks,” said Munthali.
He added: “Government’s luke-warm approach to the matter is also distrurbing and yet this is one of the worsr form of human rights violation Malawi has ever witnessed.
“It’s unfortunate thar the State has abandoned it’s duty to protect, respect and fulfil human rights.”
The vocal Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has also asked police to arrest officers accused of raping and sexually assaulting some women in Lilongwe.
National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said police will make a proper response to the MHRC report.
Police instituted own investigations into the alleged Msundwe atrocities widely seen as an act of vengeance by officers after their colleague was stoned to death during a fracas in the area.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Don’t worry, change is coming soon, they will be locked up
Also ask the Nsundwe community to give up the people who stoned the police officer to death. Stalemate.
Sadly our police force is not fit for purpose. The alleged crimes by those police officers should have been investigated when the crimes were first reported and the officers involved suspended. Don’t we have an Independent Police Complaints Authority to deal with such matters The police should not be investigating their own members. The Government has been for too slow to deal with this case. Our country’s name has been tarnished internationally by this episode.
Ntambo auze aMDF amange apolisiwo,chifukwa ndie president wakwansundwe ndi kumpoto,George Phiri ndie nneneli wake.
Ntambo kupempha mwapasa zachitetezo Chake.Posachedwapa Ntambo amamema ma mp kupalament zoti mwapasa ai.Ntambo amapusitsa amalawi osazitsata ndithu.
The fact that HMRC was able to conduct their investigation and released a report before a well trained police force that had promised Malawians of a swift investigation in the matter….what does this tell us about the police force we have in this country? How many months or years does our incompetent and politicised police need to investigate this straight forward criminal offence? Even the commander in chief who is well known for his tantrums and the First Lady have never commented on this horrible issue…..what does that tell us Malawians? If this atrocity had happened in Thyolo or Mulanje… Read more »
No woman was rapped by any police Officer 👮♀️. The women were paid money by HRDC to coax them to implicate police officers . Even MhRC know the scheme No police Officer is culpable of any offense there for no need for any arrest
What bothers me is that the president has said nothing on this horrible incident. Elsewhere a leader would have addressed the Nation condemning the action by the police. My conclusion is that he doesn’t give a damn and probably smirked when he heard about raping of women just like he gloated when Mayaya was brutally hacked by the so-called cadets. I wonder whether he would have acted the same were the victims Lhomwe? I wouldn’t be surprised if he is instructing the police to value more their report and not to dwell so much on the MHRC report. The president… Read more »
Makhumbo you are a fool. Do you know that a police officer was stoned to death at Msundwe? STONED TO DEATH. Do you know that that officer had a right to life? Do you know that dependents of that man no longer depend on him? Some of them may even be destitute and may be suffering. Do you know that this man did not join the police service for profit? You dont join the police service in order to be rich, do you? You are a fool Munthali. You are attaching importance to rights of women ALLEGED TO HAVE BEEN… Read more »
Why is the President mute on this sensitive issue?
If this had happened to his wife, daughters ,grandchildren, would he had remained mute?
These women matters, what does his mutenes suggest? Yiur guess is as good as mine.