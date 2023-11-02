Walter, Haiya mum as FAM polls set for December 16

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says will hold an Elective Annual General Meeting on the 16th of December 2023.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda has confirmed the development in a media statement made available to the publication.

According to Gunda, the much awaited and touted elective annual General Meeting will be held in Mzuzu city.

Meanwhile, according to reports, FAM current President Walter Nyamilandu Manda and Super League of Malawi (SULOM) president Fleetwood Haiya are expected to battle it out presidential post.

Nyamilandu has been FAM president since 2004, however, has not come out in the open to say whether he would seek re-election ahead of the polls.

“The time is not right for me to state my position,” said Nyamilandu as quoted by The Daily Times Newspaper.

Again, current statutes allow him to contest for the post despite serving for close to 20 years.

On the other hand, Sulom President Haiya is also mum on his position to challenge Walter during the polls.

During the 2019 elections, he beat his former vice-president James Mwenda while during the 2014 polls he saw-off Wilkins Mijiga and Willie Yabwanya Phiri.

In 2011, he defeated former Sulom president Henry Chibowa.

FAM is the governing body controlling the sport of football in the central African country of Malawi.

The Association is affiliated to the Confederation of African Football, FIFA and COSAFA.

