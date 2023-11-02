Airlink adds more Lilongwe-Johannesburg flights

Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier airline, will expand its South Africa-Malawi operations with additional flights between Johannesburg and Lilongwe from December 16, 2023.

This comes after the success of the services which Airlink launched in September, from Johannesburg to both Lilongwe and Blantyre in its foray into the Malawi market, which became the 15th country in the independent regional airline’s comprehensive route network.

“As anticipated, the market has responded positively to Airlink’s offering on the routes, which are all about providing reliable, convenient and great value connectivity for travel between the two countries,” Airlink CEO & Managing Director, Rodger Foster is quoted as saying in a statement.

“In response to popular demand, we will be upping our frequencies on Johannesburg-Lilongwe- Johannesburg to four a week — with the introduction of Saturday flights — from mid-December.”

Airlink operates the comfortable and efficient 37-seat Embraer Regional Jets on its Malawi routes, which will operate daily into the country.

Airlink’s great value fares on its Embraer Regional Jet flights include a 20kg free luggage allowance and onboard, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat and that it’s flights do not have middle seats.

Customers are encouraged to visit flyairlink.com, Airlink’s smartphone app or through travel agents to book and manage their trips.

Airlink was established in 1992 and is Southern Africa’s premier privately-owned regional airline and serves throughout Southern Africa as well as Madagascar and St Helena Island.

It offers worldwide connections through its partners, which include many trusted and well-known inter-continental brands and its FlyNamibia franchise.

In addition, Airlink has launched its innovative ‘Skybucks’ frequent flyer rewards programme and has consistently been South Africa’s most on-time airline over the past two years — with its fleet of more than 60 modern jetliners achieving a 92.79% average on-time performance so far this year.

Airlink is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) member and is accredited under its safety audit programme.

In wooing tourist passengers to turn their attention to Malawi, Airlink markets the country’s sustainable wildlife and tourism services touting it as vital to Malawi’s economy.

“The country is referred to as ‘The Warm Heart of Africa’ and was crowned as one of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel Top Countries in 2022,” says the statement.

“Tourist attractions include Lake Malawi (Africa’s third-largest, which is more like an inland sea), wildlife, adventure and its rich cultural heritage.

“In addition to supporting the revitalisation of tourism, Airlink’s new routes will also be able to play a key role in the current Malawi Growth & Development Strategy, which aims to diversify the economy and build a wealthy, self-reliant and industrialised middle-income country [as enshrined in the MW2063 national vision].”

