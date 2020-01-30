Walter Nyamilandu leaves Illovo Sugar Malawi

January 30, 2020 Nyasa Times 3 Comments

President of Football Association of Malawi (FAM), McMillan Water Nyamilandu Manda leaves his full time job at Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc at the end of this month.

Walter Nyamilandu: Leaving illovo
A statement from the company has however not hinted why Nyamilandu was leaving the job.
Nyamilandu joined Illovo  in 1999 as a sales representative and rose through the ladders as national sales manager, corporate affairs manager and head of domestic sales.
“Walter played a fundamental role in spearheading the new route to consumer and ably adopted the group commercial imperatives for the Malawi business,” says the statement in part.
The statement says Nyamilandu had been a wonderful ambassador for Illovo business.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Mangochi KabwafuNyokoMr Fact Kaviphwisi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

How did he combine the two?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nyoko
Guest
Nyoko

He has been asked to go

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mr Fact Kaviphwisi
Guest
Mr Fact Kaviphwisi

You have done your part Mr Nyamilandu, well done and wishing you all the best…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago