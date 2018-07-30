Wanderers beat Mafco to finish third in first round: Malawi TNM Super League

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers sealed their first round third place finish after beating Mafco FC 1-0 in a highly contested match played at the Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

The Nomads winning goal was scored by defender Stanley Sanudi who converted from the spot kick late in the second half after a Mafco player handled the ball in the penalty box.

Wanderers who at some point had an upper hand in the first half could have taken the lead right in the first half but we’re wasteful upfront where they featured the experienced trio of Esau Kanyenda, Zicco Nkanda and Peter Wadabwa.

They later in the second half made some substitutions including that of Rafiq Namwera and prodigal son Jafali Chande that indeed paid dividends as they accelerated their attacking machinery.

Mafco protested for a penalty during the game after the ball hit the hand of defender Lucky Malata after he was going down to the ground.

In the dying minutes, Kanyenda increased the lead but his goal was disallow for an offside.

1-0 it ended at the end of 90 minutes to the amusement of Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira.

“I am happy that we have collected maximum points..It was a difficult game. We created so many chances but failed to turn them into goals which gave us pressure especially in the second half but once we go back we will work on all the weak areas,” said Mpinganjira.

Commenting on what the Nomads family should expect in the second round, the coach said: “We will try to push but winning games so that we compete for championship”.

His opposite number Tione Mhone expressed disappointment with the result but pushed the blame to referee Harrison Chunda.

“I know the referee Harrison Chunda very well he is a Wanderers fan no wonder he made several dubious decisions including giving the Nomads that penalty” he claimed.

Mhone said that will not bring them down as they prepare for second round.

“We are at the bottom but we will rise and get back to where we belong” said Mhone.

With the win, the Nomads finish first round on third with 28 points while Mafco remain in the relegation zone.

Nyasa Big Bullets are the current leaders with 35 points while Central Region Giants Silver Strikers finished second.

