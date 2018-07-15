Wanderers beat Moyale to maintain winning streak: Malawi TNM Super League

Defending champions Be Forward Wanderers managed to bag three points on Saturday against Moyale Barracks before a huge crowd at Mzuzu Stadium in a game that ended 1 nil in favour of the visitors.

The soldiers were first to knock on the Nomads’ door eight minutes into the game when Gift Nyando’s scissors kick in the six metre box hit the upright but assistant referee Samuel Fudzulani had his flag up for off side.

Wanderers took control of the game onwards with Isaac Kaliati causing havoc upfront but the soldiers’ defence marshalled by towering Boyboy Chima was solid for some time to deny them shoot at Simeon Harawa’s goal.

Wanderers continued piling pressure until their captain Alfred Manyozo Junior had his cheap handled by Clifford Fukizi in the 18 metre box, forcing referee Newton Nyirenda to point at the deadly spot.

Stanley Sanudi stepped up in 35th minute to take the penalty and managed to send goalkeeper Simeon Harawa the wrong way, lifting Wanderers fans off their seats in the process as they were sent into frenzy to celebrate the goal.

The soldiers came flat out in the second half in search of a vital equaliser but Lucky Malata’s presence at the back was very crucial as he swept and cut all dangerous balls in his defensive responsibility, a thing that earned him the player of the match award.

The Nomads guarded their one nil lead jealously as goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa made several tremendous saves to deny the soldiers any goal.

When youthful referee Newton Nyirenda blew the final whistle, it was Moyale Barracks 0 and Be Forward Wanderers 1.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said he was very happy to collect three points against Moyale Barracks, a tough opponent at their backyard.

“It was a tough game but I’m glad that we managed to guard our first half lead up to end of the game. We struggled in the second half because Moyale resorted to high and long balls but it feels good to have won the game,” explained Mpinganjira.

Moyale Barracks coach Charles Kamanga could not comment.

The win has taken the defending champions to 24 points but they still remain third on the log table after playing 12 games while the soldiers are still on position 9 with 17 points from 14 games. The Nomads face Mzuni FC this Sunday.

