Wanderers, Bullets get buses from Mutharika
Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers have received the buses pledged by President Peter Mutharika.
The President made the pledge during a rally he addressed at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre last week after a groundbreaking ceremony for the two teams’ stadia projects.
Mutharika made the pledge following a request made by both teams as well as Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu.
On Monday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Francis Phiso handed over the buses at City Motors premises in Blantyre.
With both teams’ officials and supporters, the Minister made the handover, but declined to make comments.
Wanderers general secretary, Victor Maunde and Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Escort Chinula said they were happy that finally the promise has been fulfilled.
“We are greatful to Mutharika for this donation,” said Maunde.
After the handover, the buses were directed to parade through Ndirande township, a place believed to be home for Bullets and then to Bangwe for Wanderers fans.
Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani indicated that the purchase of the buses was done by Mutharika’s personal money.
Video of a people in Blantyre Booing as the buses moved by. RIGHTLY People should BE ANGRY that the President spent his personal money on such an item WHEN so many other needs like Primary Schools and Medical Clinics or University Donations which will have ever lasting benefits and Legacy.
It takes 3 to 4 months to receive buses from China with Covid-19 even longer lots of planning went into this or were the buses destined for someone else?
In addition Post Office obtained a loan for k100 million ($136,000) from FDH Bank for EACH BUS. Believe AN INQUIRY should be convened for the President to SHOW PROOF that the President personally paid this LARGE AMOUNT of money!!!
He has just taken buses from Malawi Post Office and donate them to these two teams
Difficult to accept that this was done without alot of preplanning to suddenly appear the day before an Election. VERY SUSPECT when each bus costs k100 Million.