Wanderers, Bullets get buses from Mutharika

June 22, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers  have received the buses pledged by President Peter Mutharika.

The two buses
Bullets players and officials stand in front of their new bus
Wanderers new bus

The President made the pledge during a rally he addressed at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre  last week after a groundbreaking ceremony for the two teams’ stadia projects.

Mutharika made the pledge following a request made by both teams as well as Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu.

On Monday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Francis Phiso handed over the buses at City Motors premises in Blantyre.

With both teams’ officials and supporters, the Minister made the handover, but declined to make comments.

Wanderers general secretary, Victor Maunde and Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Escort Chinula said they were happy that finally the promise has been fulfilled.

“We are greatful to Mutharika for this donation,” said Maunde.

After the handover, the buses were directed to parade through Ndirande township, a place believed to be home for Bullets and then to Bangwe for Wanderers fans.

Presidential spokesperson  Mgeme Kalilani indicated that the purchase of the buses was done by Mutharika’s personal money.

Banda
Banda

Video of a people in Blantyre Booing as the buses moved by. RIGHTLY People should BE ANGRY that the President spent his personal money on such an item WHEN so many other needs like Primary Schools and Medical Clinics or University Donations which will have ever lasting benefits and Legacy.

2 hours ago
Frustrated with DPP
Frustrated with DPP

It takes 3 to 4 months to receive buses from China with Covid-19 even longer lots of planning went into this or were the buses destined for someone else?
In addition Post Office obtained a loan for k100 million ($136,000) from FDH Bank for EACH BUS. Believe AN INQUIRY should be convened for the President to SHOW PROOF that the President personally paid this LARGE AMOUNT of money!!!

2 hours ago
Too Late
Too Late

He has just taken buses from Malawi Post Office and donate them to these two teams

2 hours ago
Barristers United
Barristers United

Difficult to accept that this was done without alot of preplanning to suddenly appear the day before an Election. VERY SUSPECT when each bus costs k100 Million.

