Wanderers, Bullets match postponed over virus outbreak

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has postponed the Blantyre derby between champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers in the TNM Super League which was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium after a coronavirus outbreak which has hit Bullets camp.

The cancellations follows Bullets request to Sulom to postpone the match after the league administrators had said earlier that they had full confidence the fixture could continue despite a surge in cases of Covid-19 at the People’s Team.

“Sulom wishes to inform the general public and all stakeholders that due to unforeseen circumstances, the match between Be Forward Wanderers versus Nyasa Big Bullets scheduled for 02/01/2021 at Kamuzu Stadium has been rescheduled to a later date to be communicated, ” reads a statement from Sulom signed by its secretary general Williams Banda.

Banda says based on strong medical advice the League has received, in consultation with both clubs, Sulom have decided to postpone the fixture as 28% of the registered team members of Bullets are in isolation due to Covid-19 which includes two of their goalkeepers who joins another goalkeeper on the injury list (total three goalkeepers either sick or injured).

Malawi is struggling with a surge in the virus.

Sulom said the rest of the first-round fixtures have been reviewed and released.

Wanderers which was supposed to go to Mzuzu after the Bullets game will be at Kamuzu Stadium on 9th January to face Karonga United, while Bullets faces Kamuzu Barracks the following day.

Meanwhile, other fixtures for this week remains intact.

For example, Silver Strikers travels to Chitowe to face Mafco, while Ekwenden is coming to Blantyre to play Tigers FC and Red Lions

