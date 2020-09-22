Wanderers deny FDH Bank sponsorship link

Mighty Wanderers Football Club has denied allegations that it is in talks with FDH Bank to sponsor the club when it parts ways with the Japanese second hand car dealer, Be Forward Limited, at the end of this year.

The company wrote the club that its sponsorship ending on 31st December, 2020 will not be renewed meaning that Wanderers will have no sponsorship as from January, 2021.

There were rumours making rounds that officials from the club approached Thom Mpinganjira, owner of FDH Bank – who retired and handed his leadership role to new management – to start sponsoring the club.

Mpinganjira is a known and a Wanderers supporter.

But General Secretary for the club, Victor Maunde, has quashed the allegation saying there have not been any talks with FDH Bank.

“There haven’t been any talks between Wanderers and FDH Bank. We are sensitizing our supporters that we will have no sponsorship from January 1, and we should try our best to assist the club.

“It is the duty of the executive committee to make decisions on the next move regarding sponsorship. We will inform the nation on what transpires next,” explained Maunde on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Commenting on the matter, former chairperson for Wanderers, Humphreys Mvula,said the club should work on ownership.

“Wanderers should be systematic in doing things. They should have a vision. They should do valuation of the team and allow even supporters to have shares. They shouldn’t rush.

“Supporters should accept that it’s time for the club to have ownership and there should be good governance at the club,” remarked Mvula.

