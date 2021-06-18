Wanderers drawn with Karonga United in the last 32 of FDH Bank Cup

Mighty Wanderers, who were beaten twice by Karonga United in first and second round of the TNM Super League, have picked the same foes for the last 32 round of the K25 million winners prize of the FDH Bank Cup.

The national draw was held on Friday at Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Mpira Village where Nyasa Big Bullets have been drawn against their feeder team, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves.

Karonga United first beat the Nomads 2-0 at their own home in the first round and 1-0 at the dreaded Karonga Stadium, which has proved to be a no-go zone arena for visitors as evidenced by some top teams having come back with battle scars.

Current runners-up in the TNM Super League, Silver Strikers are up against Immigration FC with 4th-placed Ekwendeni Hammers dating Airborne Rangers.

There are only three all-TNM Super League games for the last 32 that kicks off from Saturday, June 26 — Karonga United v Mighty Wanderers; Mzuzu Warriors v Ntopwa and TN Stars v Moyale Barracks

Top eight after the first round of the TNM Super League were seeded — Silver Strikers; Nyasa Big Bullets; Ekwendeni Hammers; Civil Sporting; Mighty Wanderers; Moyale Barracks; Karonga United and Red Lions so that they avoid each other and the rest joined the 16 that qualified from the regional preliminary round that was played between May 29 to June 13.

The full Round 32 draw is as follows:

1. TN Stars v Moyale Barracks

2. Civo Sporting v Sable Farming

3. Dedza Dynamos v Mafco

4. Red Lions v Simbi United

5. Karonga United v Mighty Wanderers

6. Nyasa Big Bullets v Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves

7. Ekwendeni Hammers v Airborne Rangers

8. Immigration FC v Silver Strikers

9. Mighty Wanderers Reserve v Luwinga United

10. Blue Eagles v Ekwendeni United

11. Rumphi United v Neno Giants

12. Mzuzu Warriors v Ntopwa FC

13. Baka City v Dedza Young Soccer

14. Mighty Tigers v Kasungu Police

15. Polytechnic FC v Chitipa United

16. Kamuzu Barracks v Ngolowindo FC

Round of 16

1. Winner Rumphi United/Neno Giants v Winner Red Lions/Simbi United

2. Winner Civo Sporting/Sable Farming v Winner Mzuzu Warriors/Ntopwa

3. Winner Ekwendeni Hammers/Airborne Rangers v Winner Mighty Wanderers Reserve/Luwinga United

4. Winner Immigration FC/Silver Strikers v Winner TN Stars/Moyale Barracks

5. Winner Nyasa Big Bullets/Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves v Winner Mighty Tigers/Kasungu Police

6. Winner Blue Eagles/Ekwendeni United v Winner Baka City/Dedza Young Soccer

7. Winner Karonga United/Mighty Wanderers v Winner Polytechnic FC/Chitipa United

8. Winner Dedza Dynamos/Mafco v Winner Kamuzu Barracks/Ngolowindo FC

FDH Bank’s Marketing Manager, Leonard Chimchere — who conducted the draw together with FAM general secretary, Alfred Gunda — said the last 32 will really give the fans some excitement.

He also reiterated that 16 winners from the regional leagues shall all be dressed up, given two footballs for training and K500,000 starter pack, taking cognizance that they shall need the starter pack to enhance their preparations and cushion some of the expenses they shall encounter.

The competition, whose sponsorship package is at K90 million and the eventual winners going home with K25m as prize money, was launched in November 2019.

It was due to have been played in 2020 but had been put on hold due to suspension of sporting activities in the midst of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

The quarterfinals are set for August 7-8 with the semifinals on August 21-22 while the final is scheduled for September 25.

