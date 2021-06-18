GDP Capital And Minerals Group Rebrands as it Acquires 25% Stake in the newly established rail company in Malawi

The GDP Capital and Minerals Group Ltd (“trading as GDP Capital”) has announced its rebranding to African Minerals and Energy Holdings Limited, Nyasatimes has established.

In a statement released by the company and signed by its Group’s Executive Chairman, founder, and mining magnet, Lumbani Mbale, the move is aimed at aligning the company with its vision of becoming the largest mining and energy group in Southern Africa and Malawi in particular. “As a truly African mineral exploration, mining and energy group, we exist to contribute significantly towards Malawi’s economic development through the provision of innovative and sustainable mining and energy solutions to the Malawian population”, said Mbale.

“The rebranding of the group also includes the group’s Zambian mining subsidiary which has also rebranded to African Minerals and Energy (Zambia) Limited.

Acquisition of 25% Stake in African Rail Corporation (Malawi) Limited

The group has also revealed its acquisition of 25% shareholding in African Rail Corporation (ARC), a newly established Malawian company to focus on railway logistics.

The rail company is currently awaiting regulatory approvals and once given a greenlight, the company will operate on the Beira, Nacala and Mbeya routes, transporting various commodities to and from Malawi. The majority of the shareholding in the rail company will be held by AFRICAN RAIL COMPANY FZE, a rail logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates with operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Commenting of the development, Mbale indicated that the acquisition in the rail company will add a lot of value to the group’s operations. “As a minerals group, efficient logistics in forms of rail transportation is very critical to our operations. One day, we would like to participate in the transportation of fuels by rail as well, thereby effectively contributing to the national economy which currently relies on road transportation.

Apart from the newly acquired rail logistics, African Minerals and Energy Holdings Ltd is a 51% owner of African Energy and Power Limited, involved in the importation and distribution of liquid fuels and development of power solutions in Malawi.

The group currently has various exploration rights in both Malawi and Zambia, covering approximately 350 Square Kilometres in total.

