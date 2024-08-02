Wanderers finish first round with away win-maintain second position

The first round of the 2024 TNM Super League season is over with each team having played 15 games.

The very last two games wrapping up the first round on Thursday involved Creck Sporting Club hosting Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos at Aubrey Dimba Stadium while Baka City FC hosted Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Karonga Stadium.

Creck Sporting Club beat Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos by two goals to nil scored by George Chaomba after 5 minutes and Anorld Kiyama after 41 minutes. In Karonga, Wanderers also beat the hosts by the same margin through second half goals from Isaac Kaliyati in the 48th minute and another from Misheck Botomani in the 75th minute.

There is no change on the look of the log table as Silver Strikers still maintain the first position with 37 points followed by Wanderers with 28 points. Mzuzu City Hammers, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks are on positions three, four and five, respectively.

Baka City FC are anchoring the 16 team log table with just 7 points from the 15 games, Bangwe All Stars on position 15 with 9 points while Chitipa United are on position 14 with 12 points.

Speaking after the match in Karonga, Wanderers coach, Meck Mwase, said the win has helped to narrow the gap with the leaders.

“We had problems in the first half because we were playing against the wind but the boys worked hard in the second half and we have managed to collect three points. This is an important win because we are trying to narrow the gap with the leading team on the log table,” Mwase said.

Baka City coach, Kondwani Mwalweni said luck was not on his side.

“The combination between our sweeper and our left back was not good. That’s why we conceded the two goals. We have had a rough ride in the first round. We need to try and get some other players during this transfer window,” explained Mwalweni.

Mzuzu based soccer analyst, Pickford Kamanga, says Malawi has seen a first round of the elite league with a different look and competition.

Said Kamanga:“Imagine that Chitipa United who was on top at the end of the first round last season are battling relegation as we speak. Bullets were not where are they are now last season. I think this season; clubs have also shown seriousness in terms recruiting coaches and players. The decision by Silver Strikers to engage Peter Mponda has made the club to become a force to reckon with in the first round unlike last season.

“I think teams in the relegation zone have a chance to bounce back and escape relegation. They just need to play their cards well. I expect some players to shift from one team to another during this transfer window to ensure that the teams strengthen their squads. I hope to see more fireworks in the second round.”

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) announced that there will be no break between the first and the second round this season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!