Waxy-K named Brand Ambassador for Bridge Raffles Malawi

Bridge Raffles Malawi, a new lottery retail company duly registered with Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) in July 2024, has been officially launched in Blantyre on Thursday, August 1 by also unveiling its Brand Ambassador, Waxy-K — the popular Afro Hip Hop music artist.

At the launch at National Integrated Technologies Limited (NITEL), Bridge Raffles Malawi Communications Consultant, Alex Banda described the celebration as a “momentous occasion”, saying the renowned and beloved Waxy-K (real name Wonderful Kapenga), exudes “energy, integrity and popularity”, which resonate perfectly with the company’s brand values.

“Additionally, we are delighted to announce our partnership with celebrated content creator Hanareen Donnes, whose creativity and reach will help us engage with a broader audience,” he said.

“Today, it is with great excitement and pride that we gather here to announce a significant milestone for Bridge Raffles Malawi and the promising future it heralds for our beloved nation.

“Bridge Raffles Malawi was registered in 2023, and after diligent preparation and commitment to excellence, we proudly obtained our operating license from the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) in July 2024.

He added that Bridge Raffles’ primary goal is to ensure that their raffle draws “are meaningful and conducted responsibly”, saying the commitment to integrity is underscored by their collaboration with officials from MAGLA, who were present at the launch.

He stressed that MAGLA will ensure that their operations meet the highest standards of transparency and fairness and they have partnered with NITEL to manage their dedicated platform for ticket sales, accessible at www.webtickets.mw from August, 1, 2024 and the first draw will be conducted on Monday, August 5, 2024.

“This user-friendly platform can be reached via mobile phones, computers, and other smart devices,” Banda said. “For only K1,000, individuals can purchase raffle tickets and conveniently pay through Airtel Money.

“This payment feature is secure and duly recognised by our financial regulator, providing our customers with peace of mind. Each raffle ticket purchased online will have a unique barcode and be linked to the purchaser’s phone number, ensuring security and traceability.

“We are currently focusing on online and digital purchases to streamline the process and reach as many people as possible across Malawi.”

And as part of the launch’s celebration, Bridge Raffles Malawi announced a special raffle draw for the month of August — starting Thursday, August 1, in which one lucky individual will win K50,000 daily from their K1,000.00 ticket purchase.

Banda said these draws will take place every weekday at 18:00hrs on Waxy-K’s Facebook page, where the brand ambassador will personally draw the winner.

Waxy-K said: “For every winning raffle ticket, we will promptly contact the winner, authenticate their win, and transfer the prize money to their chosen platform within 30 minutes.

“This promptness and reliability are essential aspects of our commitment to excellent customer service and our goal of bridging their dreams.

“In these challenging economic times, with high inflation and unemployment, we are proud to bring some relief by creating 20 winners in August, each receiving K50,000 daily. This initiative aims to provide a cushion and some financial support to help our fellow Malawians navigate these difficulties.

“Looking ahead, we have many exciting plans in the pipeline, including more raffle draws targeting various sectors and enhancing the social wellbeing of individuals in Malawi.

“We are also conscious and cautious of the environment we operate in, which is why we plan to introduce physical ticket pay points across the country soon. This initiative will not only create employment opportunities for our youth but also offer economic benefits by allowing ticket sellers to earn significant margins from their sales.

Banda concluded by applauding all partners who supported Bridge Raffles Malawi “in reaching this important milestone”, saying: “We are committed to making a positive impact and look forward to a bright future filled with opportunities and prosperity for all.”

On their part, NITEL’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Praise Mhango assured the public of the security and accessibility of the platform and attested that the ticket buying platform on www.webtickets.mw has gone live today, August 1.

“We aim at creating a dynamic platform and exciting raffle draws through technological advancements in the industry and customer satisfaction and our stakeholders,” he said.

MAGLA’s public relations officer, Nancy Malata said their presence at the launch validates the company’s services to Malawi, adding that the regulator “is committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and fairness in the raffle draws”.

Looking ahead, the new player on the gaming business sector pledges that there many exciting plans in the pipeline, including more raffle draws targeting various sectors and enhancing the social wellbeing of individuals in Malawi.

“We are also conscious and cautious of the environment we operate in, which is why we plan to introduce physical ticket pay points across the country soon. This initiative will not only create employment opportunities for our youth but also offer economic benefits by allowing ticket sellers to earn significant margins from their sales.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!