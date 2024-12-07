Wanderers finish on a high as Kaliyati wins golden boot

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers finished the 2024 TNM Super League season with an away 1-2 win against Moyale Barracks Football Club at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

It was a day that Wanderers wanted to cement their finish on position two on the log table by bagging 3 points although they were away.

Misheck Botomani received the ball inside the soldiers’ half on the left in the 21st minute. He initiated an attacking move by beating two Moyale Barracks defenders before transferring the weight of attack wide on the right to overlapping Stanley Sanudi whose cross also found him in the box to nod it past goalkeeper Olise Nkhwazi.

The soldiers had no clue to reply and get an equaliser throughout the first half.

In the second half, Moyale Barracks came flat out to attack, giving goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa more work to do than in the first half.

In the 71st minute, Isaac Kaliyati capitalised on poor defending by the soldiers. In a goal mouth scramble, Kaliyati kicked the ball over goalkeeper Olise Nkhwazi and in attempt to clear the ball, a defender for Moyale Barracks saw the ball brushing his boot into his own net.

When the nomads goalie thought he was coming out with a clean sheet, Emmanuel Allan headed the ball past him a following a decent free kick taken by Maneno Nyoni who came in as a sub.

When referee Misheck Juba blew the final whistle, it was Moyale Barracks 1 and the visiting nomads 2.

Isaac Kaliyati has finished the season with 17 goals and he will receive the golden boot award. He was also named player of the match.

Speaking after the match, Moyale Barracks Coach Prichard Mwansa said it pained to lose the final game of the season.

“It’s very painful. I wanted us to finish with a win but the good thing is that having finished on position 8, we will in the Airtel Top 8 next season. I should congratulate coach Peter Mponda for winning the league with Silver Strikers. I should also thank my boys for working hard this season,” said Mwansa.

Interim Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said it was a difficult game but his charges worked hard to get the win.

“I think fatigue caught up with my players and that’s why we conceded a goal in the dying minutes. It’s been a nice season although we have finished on second position,” said Mpinganjira.

Moyale Barracks FC has finished on position 8 with 39 points from 30 games while the nomads have wrapped up the season second with 58 points, 9 short of the champions Silver Strikers.

