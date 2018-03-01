Wanderers go to polls March 25: David Kanyenda plot return

Malawi TNM Super League champions Be Forward Wanderers FC will hold club elections on March 25, board of trustees’ chairperson Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar has confirmed.

The elections were postponed last month as the club was engaged in the CAF Champions League.

But now Rashy said all is set for March 25 polls.

Some sections of the club, however, want the polls to be held earlier as there is brewing turmoil in the club.

Meanwhile, former general secretary (GS) David Kanyenda has said he is considering to contest during the club’s forthcoming executive committee elections.

The Blantyre-based lawyer could not disclose the position he is vying for, saying he is consulting relevant stakeholders, such as trustees, supporters, current executive and players on his prospects of returning to mainstream club football administration.

He said: “I am finalising consultations with stakeholders, but I am overwhelmed by the massive moral support I have received so far. They have given me marching orders to join the executive and I will definitely contest for one of the key positions.”

Meanwhile, incumbent chairperson Gift Mkandawire and general secretary Mike Butao are yet to indicate if they will seek re-election.

“The date has just been announced. Let us wait before making such declarations,” Butao said.

But vice-general secretary Christopher Kananji has said he will not seek re-election, saying he wants to dedicate more time to his family.

