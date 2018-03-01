Central Region referees fitness test postponed

Central Region Referees Fitness Test slated for 4 March 2018 have been postponed due to lack of finances, National Referees Association (NRA) General Secretary Chris Kalichero has confirmed.

However, Kalichero has described the development as ‘worrisome’ considering that the dates for the commencement of the 2018-19 Soccer Season are coming closer.

“It is true that the Central Region Fitness Test has been postponed. I can say it is as a result of shortage of funds at the Malawi FA who normally assist us with funding,” said Kalichero.

Asked on why as an association on its own doesnt fund the fitness tests using their own special funds, Kalichero said: “The money we get each term is not enough to conduct a fitness test”.

“There is nothing we can do,” added Kalichero.

The Central Region Fitness Test was expected to attract referees from all the Nine Central Region Districts.

