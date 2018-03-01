MPICO assesses damage on Gateway Mall, reassures stakeholders

MPICO Limited says it is through with the initial site assessment of the impact of cyclone-type of rain that blew away roof sheets from some sections of the Gateway Mall, resulting in rain water infiltrating some of the units and frontage of the building.

The area around the mall, which is situated in Area 47, reportedly experienced a cyclone-type of rain in the afternoon of Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

According to residents around the area, the rain started around 16.30hrs and lasted approximately 30 minutes, causing damage to properties within the neighborhood, including the country’s biggest shopping mall.

In a statement issued by MPICO management and made available to Nyasa Times, the property investment company said it was through with the initial on-site assessment of the impact of the rain and wind.

According to the statement, the rain and heavy wind affected some shops and service centers at the multi-million Kwacha facility. Some vehicles, which were at the car park also suffered some damages as a result of the blown off iron sheets.

The statement says there were no injuries reported from the natural occurrence, which is reminiscent of a few other incidents of strong winds and flash floods experienced in the western side of Lilongwe City within the last couple of years.

The company has since, assured stakeholders that measures to contain the situation are underway: “We have instituted measures to contain the first line of restoration to normality, safety and security status of the Gateway and doing everything possible to remedy the consequential damage and make sure business comes to normal,” reads the statement.

