Wanderers in pre-season inquest

Malawi football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Chairperson are conducting an inquest on their areas of concern following a poor pre-season friendlies as they race against time ahead of their title defence which starts with a crucial away match to Silver Striker on Saturday .

The club leadership want want answers from the technical panel as to why they are performing badly, why they are yet again in transition and whether the club can face investing heavily on players once more.

Club chairperson Gift Mkandawire, has admitted that all is not well at the club, following the Nomads’ sloppy performance during Football Association of Malawi (Fam) Charity Shield at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe over the weekend.

Mkandawire was reacting to Wanderers’ back-to-back 2-0 and 1-0 losses to Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“We can’t be happy with a loss, so it is really worrying. To be honest, we saw this coming because our pre-season has been very bad. Our scoring has been bad. Sometimes even playing against small teams, we could come back with a draw. The indicators were there.

“I cannot disclose what we plan to do but, definitely, we are going to do something to turn the tables. We have to change the way we play and start scoring. We have some issues, yes, but these are things we will sort out. Wherever there are two or three people, chances are always high that there will be different [lines of] thinking,” Mkandawire said.

A source at Wanderers said the team’s Executive and Supporters committees were expected to meet Monday separately to discuss the way forward.

There appears to be a huge re-build necessary to re-establish the club that has survived and thrived to be the champions last season.

Wanderers Head Coach, Yasin Osman, has since questioned the attitude of some of his charges during the Charity Shield.

“The young players that came in the second-half made a big difference and they committed themselves as they were fighting for the ball. We have to tell our players that nobody has a permanent position in the team; that they must change their attitude and fight for their positions. We have to make changes to the team,” Osman said in a post-match interview on Sunday.

Silver and Wanderers will also meet next week in the TNM Super League opening match at a venue yet to be announced.— Additional reporting by Arkangel Tembo, Mana

