Sambani's says injury not bad as first feared: Chipuwa back

April 10, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Leftback Precious Sambani expects to make a swift return to the Be Forward Wanderers   team after banishing any concerns over his foot  worry.

Precious Sambani: Fit and well

Sambani, went off in the second half of Sunday’s FAM Charity Shield third place against Kamuzu Barracks at the Bingu National Stadium.

The lion- heartened defender suffered a foot  injury when making a block, and the  injury caused panic to the Nomads family ahead of the 2018 TNM Super League kick-off expected Saturday with the Nomads travelling to Lilongwe to face Silver Strikers.

But Sambani  has confirmed  to Be Forward media on Monday  that no need to panic because he is fine.

“Thanks for all the messages and support after Sunday’s afternoon. Good news is that lam now fine after an  being treated by our doctor and l will resume training with my colleagues on Tuesday.”

Sambani  is now part of the Nomads  first-choice starting line-up, and has played every minute of Wanderers  last four pre season games.

On another note, Be Forward Wanderers team doctor, Samuel Matukuta has confirmed that first choice goalkeeper, Richard Chipuwa will resume training on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s clash against the bankers.

The Nomads custodian was sidelined for the last six Nomads games due to a harm string, which he suffered while with the Flames in camp.

“Chipuwa will resume training on Tuesday and will be available for selection, while Chester who suffered soft tissue injury will be assessed this week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nomads still has Misheck Bottoman on the injury list, while Isaac Kaliat has remained with fitness.

