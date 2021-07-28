Wanderers looks into the future: Holds inaugural Board meeting

Mighty Wanderers Football Club 2021 Limited has made some changes in how it will be operating its football club following their first Board Meeting, which was conducted last Friday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

The board met to map up a direction of the company and put in place tangible strategies to run the club as a professional business entity.

In a press statement signed by the Clubs President, Dr. Thom Mpinganjira many resolutions were made.

For instance, The Board Chair, Dr. Thom Mpinganjira will be responsible for providing direction to the new company including making pronouncements on key policy issues.

The Board also appointed veteran football administrator, Humphreys Mvula to act as Secretary to the Board of Directors and as directed he will be speaking for the Board on general routine issues.

Former Clubs, Chairperson, Chancy Gondwe, an attorney, has been appointed as legal advisor for the Board.

The Board also appointed four initial Board sub-committees.

For instance, a sub-committee has been put in place to drive commercialisation will be chaired by businessman, Clement Stambuli while business consultant Maxwell Kalamula is now his deputy.

Finance, Audit and Adminstration subcommittee, Chairman is Mervis, Mangulenje, who will be deputised by Harry Deogratis Msiska.

Football Development and Management subcommittee will be chaired by Brigadier General Phillip Prince Nyamali

with Jack Kamwendo as the deputy.

Business Development sub-committee Chairman is Chris Kaperemera Gondwe, while Ulemu Chilapondwa is his deputy.

According to the statement from the President, This sub-committee will spearhead the financial mobilization,identifying business opportunities besides running of the social Club.

The Board has also dissolved the interim committee with effect from 26,July,2021.

The new Interim Management Team mandated to run the day to day football affairs comprise, Chancy Gondwe as the Acting Chief Executive Officer.

The Acting Adminstration Manager is

Limbani Magomero, while Acting Commercial Manager is Dokani Ngwira.

The Acting Finance Manager is Adelaide Migogo, while Acting Public Affairs Manager is now Ernest Maganga.

However, the statement states that the Technical Manager will be identified soon.

“This Management will be reporting to the Football Development and Management sub-committee.

“The Management Committee will also be responsible for making recommendations on hiring and off-hiring of players, technical stuff and football related support stuff, “reads the statement.

The Board of Directors also mandated the sub-committees and the football management team to propose two names or more non-board members who can add value to the sub-committees.

Some of the people included in the board include, Susan Dossi, Mwaonanji Wendy Kavalo, Lumbani Zgambo Mtonyo, Makhumbo Mapunda, Gift Mkandawire, Mervin Nkunika, Samuel Mponda, Simeon Sikwese and Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, among others.

